Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $7,171,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 45.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 432.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $8.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.67. 351,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.57. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $435.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

