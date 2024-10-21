China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.
About China Natural Resources
