Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 36.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $3,869,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.85. 1,054,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $205.64 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.