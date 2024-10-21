Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.16.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.0754912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

