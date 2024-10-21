Citigroup Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $254.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.50 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.94.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.77. 4,561,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,705. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $223.88. The stock has a market cap of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 260,795 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

