Clarus Group Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.53. 15,954,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,621,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

