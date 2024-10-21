Clarus Group Inc. Invests $116,000 in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 13,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.03 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.40. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSE. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

