Clarus Group Inc. Invests $116,000 in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inspired Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 13,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.03 million, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.40. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSE. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Inspired Entertainment Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
