Community Financial Services Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.50. 3,688,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,055. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.83.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

