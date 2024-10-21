Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) versus Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Head to Head Survey

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and Outokumpu Oyj”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional $43.72 billion 0.07 -$63.74 million $0.09 22.89 Outokumpu Oyj N/A N/A N/A ($3.22) -1.13

Outokumpu Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.4% of Outokumpu Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and Outokumpu Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional 2 0 0 0 1.00 Outokumpu Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus target price of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 43.20%. Given Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is more favorable than Outokumpu Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional -0.34% -0.79% -0.17% Outokumpu Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional beats Outokumpu Oyj on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products. It also provides steel cutting services; produces and sells cement; operates railway and port facilities; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. In addition, the company explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the city of Congonhas; and limestone and dolomite at the Bocaina mine located in the city of Arcos in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, as well as produces tin. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

