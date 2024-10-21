CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 617353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

CompoSecure Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,998.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,998.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

