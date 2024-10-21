Contrasting Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) and Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) and Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Biomea Fusion and Acrivon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 2 8 2 3.00 Acrivon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 152.36%. Acrivon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 188.89%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Biomea Fusion.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$117.25 million ($3.57) -3.26 Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.39 million ($2.88) -2.86

This table compares Biomea Fusion and Acrivon Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acrivon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and Acrivon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A -91.86% -76.56% Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -47.31% -43.10%

Volatility & Risk

Biomea Fusion has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acrivon Therapeutics beats Biomea Fusion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in Phase II clinical trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response, or DDR, pathways; and ACR-2316, a dual WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.