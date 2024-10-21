Corundum Group Inc. Sells 2,404 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after buying an additional 115,959 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $134.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

