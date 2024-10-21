Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.43. 3,166,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

