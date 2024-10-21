Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $86.07. 1,105,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.