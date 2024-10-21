Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 481,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 201,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

