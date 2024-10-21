Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Booking by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,130.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $17.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4,333.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,980.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,823.98. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.