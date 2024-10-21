Critical Comparison: Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Calidi Biotherapeutics and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calidi Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -219.07% BioAtla N/A -169.69% -97.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calidi Biotherapeutics and BioAtla”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calidi Biotherapeutics $50,000.00 1,242.55 -$29.22 million N/A N/A BioAtla $250,000.00 373.38 -$123.46 million ($2.49) -0.78

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calidi Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioAtla.

12.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Calidi Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Calidi Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Calidi Biotherapeutics and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calidi Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla 0 0 2 0 3.00

Calidi Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,266.12%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.28%. Given Calidi Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calidi Biotherapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Summary

Calidi Biotherapeutics beats BioAtla on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors. The company offers NeuroNova platform and SuperNova platform. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

