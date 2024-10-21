Critical Comparison: Klaviyo (KVYO) & Its Rivals

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) is one of 427 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Klaviyo to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Klaviyo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klaviyo $809.63 million -$308.23 million -26.61 Klaviyo Competitors $2.53 billion $359.17 million 14.08

Klaviyo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Klaviyo. Klaviyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klaviyo 0 2 14 0 2.88 Klaviyo Competitors 2266 15337 30269 854 2.61

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Klaviyo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Klaviyo currently has a consensus price target of $36.87, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Klaviyo’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Klaviyo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Klaviyo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klaviyo -42.15% -32.19% -27.22% Klaviyo Competitors -60.80% -7.19% -7.27%

Summary

Klaviyo competitors beat Klaviyo on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

