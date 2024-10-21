CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $50.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. 164,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,521. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 1,575.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after buying an additional 1,205,097 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $48,716,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,089,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,986,000 after acquiring an additional 624,661 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,234,000 after purchasing an additional 303,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

