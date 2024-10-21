CyberConnect Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.92 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a market cap of $88.57 million and approximately $48.92 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00004688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,893,633 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,893,633 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.32743047 USD and is up 9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $69,741,334.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

