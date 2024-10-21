Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,715 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.02. 109,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.