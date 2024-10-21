Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,715 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.02. 109,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
