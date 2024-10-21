Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. 121,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,463. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

