Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 384,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after buying an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 123,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

