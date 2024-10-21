Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Holdings Raised by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.63. 456,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

