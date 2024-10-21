Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Eaton Cambridge Inc.

Eaton Cambridge Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 37.9% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $79,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 917,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,941. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

