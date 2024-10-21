Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,682 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for 4.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNA. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 166.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 58,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 124.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 127,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.