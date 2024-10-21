Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) is one of 450 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Donnelley Financial Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donnelley Financial Solutions 13.22% 25.45% 12.27% Donnelley Financial Solutions Competitors -27.31% -109.51% -8.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Competitors 523 1976 3891 69 2.54

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Donnelley Financial Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.92%. As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 15.60%. Given Donnelley Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Donnelley Financial Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Donnelley Financial Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Donnelley Financial Solutions $802.60 million $82.20 million 19.74 Donnelley Financial Solutions Competitors $280.83 million $20.92 million 467.24

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Donnelley Financial Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donnelley Financial Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). The CM-SS segment provides Venue and ActiveDisclosure solutions to public and private companies to manage public and private transactional and compliance processes; collaborate; and tag, validate, and file SEC documents. The CM-CCM segment offers tech-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies for deal solutions and SEC compliance requirements. The IC-SS segment provides clients with the Arc Suite platform that contains a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including ArcDigital, ArcReporting, ArcPro, and ArcRegulatory, as well as services that enable storage and management of compliance and regulatory information in a self-service and central repository for accessing, assembling, editing, translating, rendering, and submitting documents to regulators and investors. The IC-CCM segment offers tech-enabled solutions for creating, filing and distributing regulatory communications, and solutions for investor communications, as well as XBRL and iXBRL-formatted filings pursuant for Investment Company Act through the SEC’s EDGAR system. This segment also provides turnkey proxy services, including discovery, planning and implementation, print and mail management, solicitation, tabulation services, stockholder meeting review, and expert support. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.