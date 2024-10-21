DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 289.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Up 0.2 %

DoorDash stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.25. 843,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,842. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $152.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.72, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 963,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,710 shares of company stock valued at $54,472,120 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.