dYdX (DYDX) Price Reaches $1.24 on Major Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. dYdX has a total market cap of $272.55 million and approximately $90.67 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 396,763,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,110,264 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars.
