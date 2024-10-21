Eaton Cambridge Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.1% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 439,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 165,065 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,884,000. Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.