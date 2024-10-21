Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ETO opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

