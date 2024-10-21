Echo Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,595 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up 6.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,532,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,971,000 after buying an additional 629,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 89,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 221,583 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 432,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.