Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 712.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.