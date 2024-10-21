Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,562. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.