Elastos Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $40.39 million and approximately $510,357.37 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00002673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,711,300 coins and its circulating supply is 22,314,740 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

