Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.920-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

ESRT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. 1,265,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

