Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.