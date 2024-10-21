Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
Enphase Energy stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
