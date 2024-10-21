Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 35840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.

