Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $117.82 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $19.93 or 0.00028976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,773.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.52 or 0.00543116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00106919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00235075 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00028006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00073804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,221,914 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

