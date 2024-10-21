Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $4,188,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.83. 474,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,388. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.