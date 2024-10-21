Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,450 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 85.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 315.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.53. The stock had a trading volume of 166,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $113.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.