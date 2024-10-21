Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MSCI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 52.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 313.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.23.

MSCI Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $604.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,596. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $574.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.