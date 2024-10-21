Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VTOL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.85. 20,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.00 and a beta of 1.30. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $359.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares in the company, valued at $132,285,697.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

