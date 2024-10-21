Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $20,029,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $4.14 on Monday, reaching $131.79. 1,865,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,564. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.