Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.64. 234,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.14. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $363.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.