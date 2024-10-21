Everscale Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $64.71 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $64.71 million and approximately $36,801.24 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

