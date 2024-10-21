Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $131.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00041426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.