Financial Analysis: Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) & Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $61.26 million 3.30 -$19.66 million ($0.24) -8.08 Infineon Technologies $17.42 billion 2.51 $3.35 billion $2.11 15.84

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Valens Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 3 4.00

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -46.71% -17.06% -15.35% Infineon Technologies 14.08% 15.49% 9.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Valens Semiconductor on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company’s Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company’s Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

