Financial Symmetry Inc Buys 2,406 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Symmetry Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. 144,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

