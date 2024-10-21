Financial Symmetry Inc Invests $213,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,275. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

